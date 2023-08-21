East Africa School Games: Musingu go flat out for hockey crown

Kenya champions Musingu Boys High School are not resting on their laurels despite sealing an early ticket to the hockey semi-finals of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association Games in Huye, Rwanda.

Coach Benson Wabuyabo could not have asked for a better debut in the regional games than the two wins out of two which ensured safe passage into the last four with a game to spare.

The tactician has, however, warned his charges against premature celebrations as “stiffer challenges lie ahead.”

“The first step was to seal our place in the semis and I laud the boys for achieving that, but they should not stop at that because they have so much potential and if they believe, we can go all the way and win the title,” he said via phone from Rwanda yesterday.

“They key to our success is playing with no pressure and teamwork. And I also thank my fellow coaches for their input. We win and lose as a team and that helps us to grow,” he added.

Musingu ended St Anthony’s Boys High School of Kitale's dominance by beating them 1-0 in the Kenyan final in April in Eldoret.

Musingu will be keen to ensure Kenya regains its dominance in the sport after missing out on the crown in the last two editions.

Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School won the title last year with Arusha Meru International School of Tanzania winning it in 2019. Prior to that, Kenya had dominated the discipline since it was introduced to the regional games in 2007.

“Hockey has always been our stronghold and we will do everything to ensure it returns home, if not us then our counterparts St Anthony's or Mang’u,” he added.

Wayubo might be playing down his team’s chances, but they were impressive as they saw off Arusha Meru International School in their second pool match yesterday at the Teachers Training College (TTC) Save grounds on day three of action.

Andrew Manuni fired the Kenyans ahead in the third minute after finishing off a penalty corner before Cliance Chim doubled their advantage with a field goal in the 34th minute.

Arusha reduced the deficit 10 minutes later through Hafidhi Hamza, but a brace from Isaac Wanjawa put the game beyond Arusha’s reach.

In their opening match, Musingu saw off Ugandan side St. Mary's College, Kisubi 1-0 with Isaac Wanjawa scoring the lone goal.

Musingu have a rest day today, before they finish their preliminary campaign with a tie against Uganda’s Ntare School tomorrow.

Elsewhere in rugby sevens, Kenyan champions Koyonzo Boys Secondary School underlined their intentions of winning gold after their 35-0 over Uganda’s London College.

The win follows their 33-0 rout over fellow Kenyan side Kitondo Secondary School on Monday.