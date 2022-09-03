Dr Aggrey, Kaya Tiwi win Coast regioon basketball titles

Dr Aggrey Secondary School of Taita Taveta County Saturday emerged winners of boys' basketball during Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games after registering a convincing 81-23 victory over Baptist High of Mombasa in the final match at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

In the final clash which was attended by a capacity crowd, Dr Aggrey dominated the entire match winning all the four quarters by 28-3, 14-5, 22-4 and 17-11. Daniel Bol emerged the top scorer with 43 points.

In the semi-finals, Dr Aggrey beat Mpeketoni of Lamu 54-21 while Baptist defeated Kaya Tiwi 29-17. Dr Aggrey coach Maima Kevin Aran attributed their win to good preparations and promised to do well in the nationals.

“I’m happy to have won the title as it is our first attempt at regional level. We got the results due to proper preparations. I’m confident we’ll do well and our national opponents should be ready because we’ll fight it out to qualify for the East African games,” said Aran.

In girls' category, Kaya Tiwi of Kwale retained their title after beating Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy 79-12. Kaya Tiwi's top scorers were captain Babra Diana and Mariam Wangare with 25 and 18 points respectively.

In girls' football, St John's Girls of Kilifi retained their title after beating Mazeras Girls 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

In semis, St John’s beat Minaj of Tana River 3-0 while Mazeras of Kwale eliminated Mombasa’s Vallery McMillan 4-1.

St John's coach, Kennedy Omollo said he was happy with the victory and expressed high hopes of doing better during the national games in Nakuru next week.

“We’re going to nationals with a target of returning to East African games scheduled for Arusha, Tanzania,” he said.

Collated results

Girls Hockey

Matuga (Kwale) 2 Bura (Taita Taveta) 1

Girls Handball

Dungicha (Kilifi) 25 Kaya Tiwi (Kwale) 15

Girls 3x3 basketball winners: Mitangani (Kilifi)

Boys 3x3 winners: Timbila (Taita Taveta)