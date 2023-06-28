DP Gachagua pledges more support for athletes with special needs

The government has promised to ensure that athletes with special needs are not neglected.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Wednesday that the government will ensure equity by creating a conducive environment for athletes with special needs to explore their talents fully.

He spoke at his Karen residence in Nairobi when he hosted Team Kenya for the Special Olympics World Games which were held in Berlin, Germany on June 17 to 25.

The DP said the government will engage the Ministry of Sports in a bid to ensure a substantial amount of its budget is reserved for supporting sporting activities of all athletes with special needs.

“As part of our bottom up economic agenda, we will continue facilitating structural reforms for people who are abled differently to exploit their full potential, so that no one is left behind in the quest for quality and equity,” said Gachagua.

“We will talk with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Principal Secretary Peter Tum so that a significant portion of the funds allocated to the ministry is used to facilitate athletes with special needs to enable them excel and actualise their talents.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's wife Dorcas Gachagua dances with the Special Olympics Kenyan team during a luncheon on June 28,2023 at Karen, Nairobi.



In the proposed 2023/24 budgetary allocation, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u allocated Sh12.5 billion to the Tourism, Sports, Culture and Recreational sector. He said Sh6.4 billion will go to the Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund, while Tourism and Tourism Promotion Fund will get Sh4.1bn and 2.0bn each.

At the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Kenya bagged 24 medals —10 individual gold medals and five team gold medals, two individual silver medals and two team silver medals and two individual bronze medals and three team bronze medals.

Irene Nzilani, Daniel Mutiso, Purity Kandie, Linah Gashahun, Lyn Owendi, David Ng’ang’a, Mercy Mutuku and Kennedy Munyao won individual gold medals.

Gachagua gave the team a personal Sh3 million reward. He said the government will give each gold medallist Sh750, 000 while silver and bronze medallists will each get Sh500, 000 and Sh300, 000. For team sport, every gold medal will be rewarded with Sh100, 000 while silver and bronze medals will fetch Sh75, 000 and Sh50, 000, respectively.

The DP’s wife and patron Dorcas Rigathi, gave gold medallists Sh40,000, silver medallists Sh20,000 and bronze medallists Sh15,000 each. She visited the team while in Berlin.