Done: Embu’s Moi Stadium upgraded in three months

The government has officially received Moi Stadium, Embu after it was upgraded within three months at a cost of of Sh476 million.

The facility, which was officially handed over to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Wednesday, is the first sporting facility to be renovated and completed by President William Ruto’s administration.

After receiving the stadium from the contractor, Namwamba handed it over to Sports Kenya which is the government agency that manages all public sports facilities in the country.

The facility, which is situated in Embu town, will host its first Madaraka Day celebrations Thursday.

The military was tasked by the government to supervise the contractor and ensure that it is completed on time.

“As a ministry, we are happy with the manner in which this project has been undertaken within a record of 15 weeks at a cost of Sh476 million. We gave the military the responsibility of playing the role of project manager and I can attest that they brought discipline and efficiency. We have been able to completely transform the face of this sports facility,” Namwamba said.

The contractor increased parking capacity, redid the playing surface and terraces to ensure that it accommodates a capacity of 9,500 people.

“We have five VIP lounges including a presidential level lounge. The lounges are of the highest standards. By all standards, I can declare that this project has been well delivered and it is worth the investment that the government has injected through my ministry,” the CS said.

“This is the first sporting facility to be delivered by President William Ruto’s administration. I want to applaud the governor of Embu for her commitment in supervising and ensuring that the project is finished in good time,” he added.

Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire said that her administration will liaise with Sports Kenya to ensure that they tap revenue from the state-of-the-art facility.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Sports for the great work it has done in this county in a record of three months. This facility has really transformed Embu town and I want to thank the President for his great support,” Ms Mbarire said.

Mr Namwamba reiterated that a special forensic audit is ongoing on all sporting facilities that were stalled during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“We have instituted a special forensic audit of all the sports facilities that have stalled. I am the one who requested the Auditor General to conduct that audit. Once that audit is complete, we will be able to take action based on the recommendations that will be given to us,” Mr Namwamba said.