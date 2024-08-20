Dismas Indiza bemoans tough-playing hole that cost him Sh7.5m in Zambian tourney

Kenya’s senior professional golfer, Dismas Indiza, has bemoaned a tough-playing par-three 11th hole at the Bonanza Golf Club course in Lusaka, which cost him a chance to win the tournament and take home the top prize of Sh7.5 million.

Bonanza Golf Course, situated in the Bonanza Residential Community, northeast of Lusaka, was opened in 2017. It prides itself in being the home of golfing excellence in Lusaka, and rivals Lusaka Golf Club and Kabwe Golf Club.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Bonanza Golf Club hosted the inaugural edition of Zambia Legends Championship, a tournament for veteran players which forms part of the world-famous Legends Tour tournament.

But in Sunday’s final session, Indiza put up a brave fight to finish third, just two shots behind second-placed Adson Da Silva of Brazil, and five shots behind overall winner Keith Horne of South Africa.

Afterwards, Indiza bemoaned the tough-playing par-three 11th hole for his woes.

“It’s such a tough hole to play. First, one has to face strong winds to play the hole. Again, for a player to score well, he must land on the green, which was a big challenge,’’ Indiza, who dropped only two shots in the final round, said.

So tough was the hole that Indiza finished the tournament without making a single par, let alone a birdie. Had he won the tournament, he would have taken home Sh7,481,460, but he ended up with less than half the amount.

Legends Tour

Da Silva, a regular player in the Sunshine Tout as well as the Legends Tour, rolled in a total of six birdies and a late eagle at the 18th for a bogey-free eight-under 64 and a total of 15 under par 201.

But it was still a great finish for the 55-year-old Kakamega-based golfer Indiza, who rolled in a total of eight birdies, resulting in six under par 66 and an all-around total of 13 under par 203, just two shots behind second-placed Da Silva of Brazil, and only five shots behind winner Horne of South Africa.

“I feel so happy to have played here, and I thank Paul Carrigill who is one of the tournament’s officials for making it possible for me to play in this tournament. I also thank all my Kenyan fans who supported me, and made it possible for me to come down here and play in this tournament,’’ Indiza said after his round.

Horne produced a bogey-less eight under par 64, to win the event on 18 under par 198.

Indiza becomes the first East African golfer to play and finish in a full Legends Tour tournament.

British Seniors Open

Another Kenyan senior, Pro Elisha Kasuku, featured in the 2005 British Seniors Open, although he did not make the second-round cut.

For finishing in third place, Indiza took home 23,345 Euro (about Sh3,291,645).

The tournament’s winner, Horne, took home 53,060 Euros (Sh7,481,460), and 675 points, while second-placed Da Silva won 35,035 Euros (Sh4,939, 935).

Kenya professional golfer Anil Shah was at the club to support Indiza.

Bonanza Golf Club course was designed by Zimbabwe’s legendary golfer Peter Matkovich, who at one time served as caddie for Garry Player who is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time.

The Legends Tour is the current name of the European Senior Tour and features players aged over 50 years.





The Leader Board:

Keith Horne (RSA) 71, 63, 64= 198

Addison Da Siliva (Brz) 68, 69, 64= 201

Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (Ken) 68, 69, 66= 203

Euan Mcintosh (Sco) 74, 65, 67= 206

Michael Cambell (Newz) 68, 69, 70=207

Simon Griffiths (Eng) 73, 67, 68= 208