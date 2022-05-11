Deaflympics: Chepkoi wants more friendly matches for Kenya basketball team

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Kenya national women’s deaf basketball team coach Mary Chepkoi says the girls can compete favourably at the top level if they are adequately exposed.

On Tuesday, the team was eliminated from the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics here at the Ginasio Vasco da Gama – Sports gym after going down 79-34 to giants Italy in the quarterfinals.

It was the fifth straight loss for the coach Chepkoi’s side, who are gracing the competition for second time in a row after debuting at the 2017 Games in Samsun, Turkey.

In their opening match in Pool B, the Kenyan girls lost 97-28 to Turkey.

USA and Lithuania then crushed them 101-20 and 114-31 in game two and three respectively.

Kenya progressed to the quarterfinals by virtue that only eight teams were competing in the women’s basketball thus none was eliminated at the group stage.

Chepkoi said with the team showing improvement in every match against their tough opponents, they can be a force to reckon with adequate preparations.

“We need to play more intense games. We need to play against teams that will give us pressure and a run for our money. With that, I am sure we will correct all our mistakes and compete favourably,” said Chepkoi.

She singled out poor conversion rate to be their main undoing in the competition. The teams still have two more ranking matches to play before calling it a day in the competition.

On Wednesday evening, the Kenyans will clash with Turkey in the fifth/sixth place play-off.