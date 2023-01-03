Deaf golfer Makokha nominated for Soya accolade

Deaf golfer Isaac Makokha will battle eight strong contenders from athletics for the 2022 Sportsman Living with Disability award.

The winner will be declared during the 19th edition Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Gala on January 20 this year at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Makokha will face stiff opposition from high-flying track and field persons with a disability athletes, including double Deaflympics champion Simon Kibai, Deaflympics 1,500m champion Ian Wambui, Deaflympics 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Lucas Wandia, Wilson Bii and Rodgers Kiprop.

Makhoha, the Vet Lab Sports Club player, had a good 2022 season, making history as the first Kenyan to ever claim a medal at the Deaflympics Games in golf during the 2022 Summer Games in May in Brazil.

Makhoha bagged bronze after edging German Guldan Nico in a thrilling third-place play-off at the Caxias Golf Club.

Makhoha finished in the top 10 positions in key local events that included Kabete Open where he finished fourth overall.

The golfer will battle Bii, who won gold medal in the T11/12 1500m race in four minutes 22.62 seconds at the Dubai Grand Prix, and wheelchair Javelin thrower Wesley Sang, who also claimed gold in the T46 1,500m race in 4:06.48 at the Dubai event.

Also nominated is wheelchair javelin thrower James Mangerere, who got silver in F57 with a throw of 38.65m in Dubai.

Wandia, who was Team Kenya captain at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil, successfully defended the 3,000m steeplechase title at the Games after clocking 9:29.27.

Wambui won 1,500m gold and silver in 5,000m at the Deaflympics. He clocked 3.55.54 ahead of Jaime Morga of Spain (3.56.18) and Alexander Blei of Germany (3.57.10) in the metric mile race.

Kibai racked up a double by defending his 5,000m and 10,000m titles respectively.

Elikana Kiprop Rono also got nominated after he won the 800m title at the Deaflympics.

The 2022 Soya Gala is sponsored by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), Lotto Foundation, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Safaricom PLC.

SOYA Sportsman Living With Disability Nominees

Isaac Makokha (Golf)

Rodgers Kiprop (Athletics)

Wesley Sang (Athletics)

Wilson Bii (Athletics)

James Mangerere (Athletics)

Lucas Wandia (Athletics)

Ian Wambui (Athletics)

Simon Cherono (Athletics)