Day of glory as school games end in Kakamega

Winners will be crowned on Saturday as the Secondary Schools Term Two National Games end in Kakamega County after four days of riveting action.

Apart from titles for the winners, the top three sides in all the disciplines will represent the country at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Huye, Rwanda from August 18-26.

In boys’ football, fireworks are expected at Bukhungu Stadium as five-time champions St Anthony Boys’ High School, Kitale from Rift Valley will square it out with Nairobi Region champions Dagoretti High School.

Kevin Musambai (left) of St Anthony's boys High School from Rift Valley Region vies for the ball against Francis Mukutwa of Shanderema Secondary School from Western region during their semi-finals football match at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on August 11, 2023. St Anthony's won 1-0. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The match will be a repeat of the 2019 final where St Anthony’s edged Dagoretti 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 stalemate at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. The two teams also met in their final Pool “B” match on Thursday where “Ditchez” won by a solitary goal.

“We are ready and prepared to face Dagoretti even if they beat us in our pool. This cup must go to Kitale so that people can know Trans Nzoia has good coaches. This national title is more important to us than even the East African regional trophy because it is what is recognised here,” said St Anthony’s head coach Peter “Big Machine” Mayoyo.

His Dagoretti counterpart Joseph Makokha is confident he can complete the double over Mayoyo.

“I have won the title previously with Upper Hill, but never with Dagoretti and I have not yet recovered from the heartbreak we suffered in 2019,” said Makokha.

St Anthony's will bank on the brilliance of midfielders Aldrine Kibet, Javan Omondi and Joseph Omuse to guide them to their sixth title.

Fans follow proceedings during the boys' football semi-finals between St Anthony's Boys High School from Rift Valley Region and Shanderema Secondary School from Western at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on August 11, 2023. St Anthony's won 1-0.

The trio will need to be at their best to unlock a mean Dagoretti defence that has only conceded once in open play.

Dagoretti midfielder Dismas Ongocho has a ferocious left foot and if given a chance, could prove deadly to the “Solidarity Boys”.

In Friday’s semis, Dagoretti knocked out Agoro Sare High School 3-0 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw after time at Kakamega High School, while “Solidarity Boys” eliminated hosts Shanderema via a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium.

In girls’ football, holders Wiyeta Girls High School have an uphill task against hosts Butere Girls High School as they bid to win a record-extending 10th title.

Butere Girls coach Howard Shikanga believes they can repeat the 2014 feat where they lifted the national title on home soil.

“My young girls are targeting the East African games and I’m happy we have achieved that. We won the trophy here nine years ago and now our main objective is to carry this trophy back home,” said Shikanga.

In volleyball, Kwanthanze Secondary School will renew their rivalry with Kesogon Mixed Secondary School in the girls’ final. Kwanthanze are bidding to win a sixth title, while Kesogon want their maiden crown.

Will Kwanthanze Girls High School keep the girls’ volleyball trophy for a record fourth consecutive year?

In the boys’ affair, Nairobi’s Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School or debutants Andersen High School will lift the title.

Fixtures

Football

Final

Boys

St Anthony's Boys v Dagoretti High (Bukhungu, 11am)

Playoff

Agoro Sare v Shanderama (Kakamega High, 9am)

Girls

Final

Butere vs Wiyeta (Bukhungu, 9am)

Playoff

Madira v Dagoretti Mixed (Kakamega High, 8am)

Volleyball

Boys

Ruthimitu v Andersen (Kakamega High, 10am)

Playoff

Tumaini v Namwela (Kakamega High, 8am)

Girls

Final

Kwanthanze v Kesegon (Kakamega High, 9am)

Play-off

Soweto v Mwitoto (Kakamega High, 8am)

Netball

Final

Oyugi Ogango v Bukhokholo (Kakamega High, 9am)

Playoff