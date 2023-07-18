Dagoretti hit Highway to regain Nairobi Region football crown

Dagoretti High School Tuesday reclaimed their boys' football title after dethroning holders Highway Secondary School 1-0 in a pulsating final of the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

Dismus Ongocho's 22nd minute strike settled the tight contest watched by a sizeable crowd at Moi Girls' School, Nairobi.

It was the least that "Ditchez" deserved after an impressive performance to stop Highway from imposing their passing game.

Dagoretti coach Joseph Makokha said the pain of last year was their driving force throughout the competition.

Dagoretti High School players celebrate their goal against Highway Secondary School during the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games on July 18, 2023 at Moi Girls' School, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

" Highway dumped us out at the semis last year and it was a bitter pill to swallow. We however worked through our mistakes and are glad to have reclaimed our rightful spot, " an elated Makokha told reporters after the match.

Highway coach Beldine Odemba admitted that it wasn't their day.

"Nothing worked for us today and our finishing also let us down. We are disappointed because we had a good team that could beat anyone, Odemba lamented.

It will be Dagoretti's second appearance at the nationals after they reached the final in their maiden appearance in 2019 in Kisumu.

Joining Dagoretti in Kakamega will be Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School, who successfully retained their girls' football title following a 2-0 win over Olympic High School.

Upper Hill and Lenana School will fly the region's flag in rugby sevens after the former secured a 14-12 win on home soil.

Status quo remained in volleyball with Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School and Soweto Academy retaining their boys' and girls' titles respectively.