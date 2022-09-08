Cyclists mourn fallen hero Kangangi in Eldoret

Members of the cycling community across the country were at the Eldoret Hospital to pay their last respect to Thomas Waitueka Kangangi popularly known as Sule ahead of his burial later Thursday.

Kangangi, who passed on last week in the United States during a cycling competition, 'Vermo Overland' in a high speed crash, was a lover of the sport whose passion for cycling attracted many youths to the sport.

His body was flown to Kenya on Tuesday before a memorial service was held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi where the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was in attendance among other dignitaries.

Cyclists drawn from different towns escorted the body as the caravan snaked through the streets of Eldoret town before stopping briefly at the Uasin Gishu County headquarters. They then went to Kimumu Bahati Market where a funeral service is being held.