Cycling sensation Kangangi laid to rest

Cyclists in the country have urged the Ministry of Sports to support upcoming talents and elevate the sport to the level of other popular sports like athletics and football.

They were speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County where they had gathered to bid farewell to Thomas Waitueka Kangangi - who was popularly known as Suleiman (Sule) - a giant figure of the sport who represented Kenya in many competitions globally.

Hellen Wahu, widow of Thomas Waitueka Kangangi (Suleiman), the Kenyan cyclist who died in America last month during a cycling competition, 'Vermo Overland' in a high speed crash, and other mourners gather at Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Uasin Gishu County to collect the body for a burial service at Kimumu-Bahati Wholesale Market precincts before heading to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County for burial on September 08, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kangangi, who passed on last week in the United States during a cycling competition, 'Vermont Overland' in a high speed crash, was a lover of the sport whose passion for cycling attracted many youths to the sport.

His body was flown to Kenya on Tuesday before a memorial service was held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi where the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was in attendance among other dignitaries.

Cyclists drawn from different towns escorted the body as the caravan snaked through the streets of Eldoret town before making a stopover briefly at the Uasin Gishu County headquarters. They then went to Kimumu Bahati Market where a funeral service was held before he was buried in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kingangi, who was regarded as one of the most successful cyclists at the time of his demise, was eulogised by prominent figures locally and across the world.

Incoming first Lady Rachael Ruto, an ardent lover of cycling and patron of ‘Mama Cycling Club’ was among those who sent her condolences.

Cyclists in a procession through Eldoret town streets in Uasin Gishu County after collecting the body of the late Thomas Waitueka Kangangi (Suleiman) from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary for a burial service at Kimumu-Bahati Wholesale Market precincts before heading to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County for burial on September 08, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media GroupThomas Waitueka Kangangi

In a statement read on her behalf by Eva Barmase, Rachel said: “As some of you may be aware, I love cycling, and I am the patron of Mama Cycling, an initiative that brings cyclists and cycling enthusiasts together."

"When we started Mama Cycling, we would all pick our bikes and cycle, hardly watching out for each other, and with little understanding of group dynamics. It took Sule to ride with us and he gently but firmly, made us understand that we have to look out for one another,” Rachel said in a statement.

“He taught us that despite having different levels of cyclists riding together, we were a team. He would sometimes fall back to ensure we were all okay. Often, he would help those that struggled with climbs by pushing them from behind. Before Sule we did not even know that it was possible to help other cyclists while still riding. This was his heart. A heart to get as many people into cycling as possible and enjoy while at it."

And on Wednesday, 25 cyclists started their journey from Nairobi cycling to Eldoret as one way of paying their last respects to their friend.

Cyclists in a procession in Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County after collecting the body of the late Thomas Waitueka Kangangi (Suleiman) from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary for a burial service at Kimumu-Bahati Wholesale Market precincts before heading to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County for burial on September 8, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

According to Jack Siro, one of the cyclists based in Nairobi who was inspired by Sule when he cycled from Nairobi to Mombasa to raise money for children homes, there is need to have more professional cyclists in the country.

“Cyclists in Kenya must have something else to do so that they can be able to support themselves but our plea to the government is to make the sport professional just like athletics and football so that they can depend on themselves. We have the talent and we know with good support Kenya will be on the world map," Siro said.

“We decided to cycle from Nairobi to Eldoret which is 310km as one way of honouring Sule and it was quite an experience because the weather was unforgiving and a few of us made to Eldoret by bicycle.”

Kangangi represented Kenya at the All Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games. He was alsopart of the UCI Continental team Bike Aid.

Mikel Delagrange, Managing Director Amani Cycling, who started working with Sule three years after his contract at Bike Aid came to an end, said that he was a hardworking man who wanted to change the sport.

At the time of his death, Sule was team captain and was also part of the core team that organised the Migration Gravel Race.