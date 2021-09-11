Cutchi Leva Youth League Throwball Championship underway

The third edition of Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Youth League Throwball Championship 2021 has attracted 11 teams.

The event sponsored by Karshan Ramji and sons (Ndovu Aggregates) and Purple Dot International Ltd began on Friday.

Vishal Bhojani, Chairperson of SCLP Cutchi Leva Youth League announced that the tournament will be played without spectators in line with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

Bhojani said: "Running a sporting activity in this Covid-19 pandemic period is not any easy task. There are a number of protocols that are mandatory. I would like to thank each one of you for being part of this initiative. We had waited a bit longer for this tournament but due to the Covid-19 guidelines, we couldn't make this happen."

The tournament was scheduled for March 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown which temporarily banned all sporting activities.

Vishal added: "We are back in the field but without spectators. As a result, the event shall be broadcast live courtesy of Viku Photography. So this will offer spectators an opportunity to follow the proceedings in real time."

The teams:

1) Kutchi red

2) kutchi blue

3) kutchi green

4) kutchi yellow

5) Oshwal strikers

6) Swami bapa

7) Sics

8) Ismaili

9) Ghanshyam 1

10) Ghanshyam 2

11) Patel



