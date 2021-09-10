Cutchi Leva Youth League Throwball Championship begins on Sunday
The third edition of Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Youth League Throwball Championship 2021 has attracted 11 teams.
The event sponsored by Karshan Ramji and sons (Ndovu Aggregates) and Purple Dot International Ltd begins on Sunday.
Vishal Bhojani, Chairperson of SCLP Cutchi Leva Youth League announced that the tournament will be played without spectators in line with the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.
Bhojani said: "Running a sporting activity in this Covid-19 pandemic period is not any easy task. There are a number of protocols that are mandatory. I would like to thank each one of you for being part of this initiative. We had waited a bit longer for this tournament but due to the Covid-19 guidelines, we couldn't make this happen."
The tournament was scheduled for March 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown which temporarily banned all sporting activities.
Vishal added: "We are back in the field but without spectators. As a result, the event shall be broadcast live courtesy of Viku Photography. So this will offer spectators an opportunity to follow the proceedings in real time."
The teams:
1) Kutchi red
2) kutchi blue
3) kutchi green
4) kutchi yellow
5) Oshwal strikers
6) Swami bapa
7) Sics
8) Ismaili
9) Ghanshyam 1
10) Ghanshyam 2
11) Patel
- Throw-Ball is a non-contact ball sport played across a net between two teams of nine players on each side, played on a volleyball court.
- Each team will have nine active players on the court and 2 substitutes.
- Double touch, Twist and rolling the ball in your hands, Underarm (releasing ball under waistline) and walking with the ball are fouls.
- Players cannot catch the ball with the assistance of body or legs but three touch is allowed (from one player to another and another) provided no fouls are committed by any of these 3 players.
- Two players cannot come into contact with the ball simultaneously.
- The serving player always rotates one position clockwise forming a “Z Rotation”. During the play or rally, players cannot cross the net or obstruct the opponent team.