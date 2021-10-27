CS Amina: Sports fund has spent Sh23.5bn

The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has collected Sh30.3 billion since it was operationalised in February 2019, Sports CS Amina Mohamed has revealed.

The fund, whose main source of revenue are proceeds from betting, gaming and lotteries, was established to offer support to sports federations, training and technical, collected Sh8.1 billion between February and June 2019, a figure that rose to Sh10 billion in the 2019/20 financial year, but dipped to Sh6.8 billion in the 2020/21 financial year.

According to the figures she presented to the committee on Sports of the National Assembly on Wednesday, there was collection in the kitty in June, July and August of last year. She did not give reasons.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed when she appeared before National Assembly's Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on October 27, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

In the first quarter of this financial year, the kitty has collected Sh4.3 billion against the projection of Sh12.5 billion.

According to the data the CS submitted to the Committee, the fund’s oversight Board has so far approved the disbursement of up to Sh23.5 billion to sports governing bodies.

The construction of Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, Wanguru Stadium in Kirinyaga, Posta Jamhuri Sports Ground, Nairobi and Kirigiti Stadium, Kiambu were all funded by proceeds from the kitty.

Luanda MP Chris Omulele expressed his appreciation on the manner the funds from the kitty has been expended by challenged the CS to ensure that every county should benefit from the construction of sports infrastructure as a way of promoting sports.

“I have taken time to visit the construction sites and I must commend the ministry in the manner the have been used. This should give us the motivation to ensure that the funds are used for their intended purpose,” the MP, who had raised the question, told the CS when she appeared before the committee.

The MP said he had visited the stadiums and ascertained that the standards good and insisted that the Ministry must take deliberate effort to ensure that each county benefits.

After the completion of the four stadiums, the CS told the committee that the Ministry will in November sit with stakeholders and develop an additional list of stadiums that must be completed before the end of June next year.

“The intention of the government is spread these facilities across the country,” she said, adding that her Ministry had taken the lead in the construction of the four stadiums, which were constructed under one year, to prove that everything the government sets out to do is possible.

She revealed the construction of the four facilities had been completed in record time because the Ministry had taken direct involvement and promised to work closely with Sports Kenya to ensure future projects are completed in time.

In 2017, the Jubilee administration had promised to initiate and complete the construction of six regional stadiums, whose delay in completion has come back to haunt it.

The stadiums in Wote, Makueni, Kamariny, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirubia in Tharaka Nithi, Marsabit Stadium and Ruringu in Nyeri have a sore thumb in the face of Jubilee government as they have come to define their failed 2017 pre-election promises.

In the documents presented to the committee, Ms Mohamed indicated that Sh197.4 million has been disbursed from the kitty for the completion of the stadium in Wote, Sh114 million had been allocated to completion of KIrubia, Karatu stadium, KIambu, had received Sh157 million while Ruringu had received Sh223 million.

Marsabit received Sh169.8 million and Kamariny which received Sh228million) all the funds being paid out in the last financial year.

The Board has approved Sh158 million for the completion of the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) training complex at Kasarani, Nairobi.

The fund has also been financing preliminary activities in relation to the establishment of constituency academies.

”This facilitation has seen KAS visit constituencies for feasibility study to establish the constituency academies,” she said.