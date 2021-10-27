CS Amina: Sports fund has spent Sh23.5bn

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed when she appeared before National Assembly's Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
  • The fund has also been financing preliminary activities in relation to  the establishment of constituency academies. 
  • ”This facilitation has seen KAS visit constituencies for feasibility study to establish the constituenciy academies,”  she said.
  • The 17 are Igembe Central, Lagdera, Mwingi West, Voi, Mavoko, Narok South, Lurambi, Webuye West, Luanda, Marakwet West, Isiolo South, Ainamoi, Tinderet, Alego Usonga, Kieni, Ndaragwa and Nyaribari Chache

The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has collected Sh30.3 billion since it was operationalised in February 2019, Sports CS Amina Mohamed has revealed.

