CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

From left: Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and KCB Bank CEO Joshua Oigara during the announcement of KCB Bank's sponsorship of the WRC Safari Rally Recently. The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has released resumption of sports protocols.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


The Ministry of Sports on Thursday released a revised protocols which will be observed as sporting events return to the country for the first time since March 26.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.