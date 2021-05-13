CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

The Ministry of Sports on Thursday released a revised protocols which will be observed as sporting events return to the country for the first time since March 26.

According to the new protocols released by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, sports federations will be required to submit weekly returns of Covid-19 tests carried out on active athletes.

There will be a sigh of relief from boxing, taekwondo, karate and wrestling since it will be the first time they will reopen since March last year. However, the reopening is for the national teams and top tier leagues and international tournaments only.

The disciplines were among the high risk sport that the ministry of health failed to reopen in September last year when the government instituted Covid-19 measures.

Mohamed said that no spectators shall be allowed at any sporting events adding that private fitness clubs may reopen immediately but must observe all the containment measures including strict social distancing, sanitisation and handwashing among others.

Amina noted that swimming pools and other aquatic venues will be opened for professional and national swimming teams only and not national championships.

However, she noted that they will be opened for participants of other non-competitive swimming like coaching lessons but participants will be required to ensure they observe all public health containment measures as applicable to the sport.

“Saunas, steam rooms, and hot tubs shall remain closed,” said Mohamed, adding that Under-18 sporting activities will remain closed until further notice.

That means that even though schools have reopened, no school competitions will be allowed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 moved to institute partial lockdown in five counties (Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado) so as to contain the spread of Covid-19. The government stopped all sporting activities.

Mohamed said respective sports organisations and federations must ensure they disseminate information about COVID-19 as released by the Ministry of Health.

She further said managers of sports facilities will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. “The managers must work in collaboration with the sports organisations, if applicable,” she added.

However, she explained that athletes who are below 18 yeas but are part of senior teams as well as national junior teams preparing to participate in international assignments will require parental consent and further seek formal authorisation from her office to be cleared to use the above laid down protocols.

“Further, under-18 national teams will resume and apply the rest of the protocols as outlined in these guidelines,” said Amina, adding that the ministry will prepare and release elaborate bubble camp training and event protocols for national teams.

All Olympic participating teams will be accommodated at designated Bubble training camps in strict compliance with these guidelines, the Ministry of Health guidelines and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games playbooks.

“Testing of athletes shall be done every 96 hours until the commencement of the Olympic Games to ensure that Kenyan athletes are safe and exposed to the rigors of Covid-19 control expected in Tokyo.”

The ministry also noted that they have vaccinated over 5,000 athletes, athlete handlers and officials going for several international competitions including the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes who will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by a two-dose vaccine of AstraZeneca or full dose of any other vaccine as recommended by the government, will be considered “fully vaccinated” 21 days after the final dose of vaccine.

However, the individuals who are vaccinated will be required to continue following the Covid-19 prevention measures at all times as they are still at risk of acquiring infection which can be transmitted to other persons during sports gatherings

The following are key highlights drawn from the revised Protocols: