CS Amina: Kenyan teams to receive media, mental awareness

All future Team Kenya camps will undergo media relations and mental health awareness sessions, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has said.

In a Wednesday statement, CS Amina said the decision to have Kenyan sportsmen and women undergo through the sessions is to ensure they are in the “right frame of mind before competitions.”

Teams preparing for the forthcoming delayed 2021 Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil will be first to benefit from the programmes. The competition, which will bring together athletes from over 100 countries, has been set for May 1 to 15.

Kenya will field athletes in five disciplines namely; athletics (men and women), football (women), basketball (men and women), handball (men and women) and golf (men).

The media relations session will take place on Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

MISC is the camping place for Team Kenya.

The mental health awareness session in which the Ministry of Sports has partnered with Chiromo Hospital Group will be held at the same venue on Friday.

“..Besides training for competitions, the team will be taken through media relations sessions tomorrow, April 7, 2022 to prepare them for media interviews even as we seek to hone their in-field and off-field skills,” said CS Amina.

“Additionally in recognition of how widespread mental illness within the athletics fraternity, we have organised a session on mental health awareness, in partnership with Chiromo Hospital Group, for athletes and team officials , to be held this Friday, April 8, 2022.”

“We have further agreed to have such sessions held for all future camps to ensure our sportsmen and women are in the right frame of mind before competitions.”

After reporting to camp on Monday, Team Kenya kicked off their training on Tuesday. The handball and basketball teams trained at Nyayo National Stadium.

The teams will train for 23 days before a team of 136 athletes are selected to fly the Kenyan flag high in Brasil.

According to a draw conducted last week in Switzerland, in men’s handball, Kenya who, are the Africa champions, are in pool A alongside hosts Brazil, world powerhouse Germany, Serbia and Cameroon.

Group B comprises Turkey, Denmark, Croatia, Venezuela and Colombia.

In the women’s event, only five countries namely: Brazil, Kenya, Turkey, Argentina and Denmark will take part.

The women’s matches will be played in a round robin format.

The women’s football competition has also attracted only five teams namely; Brazil, Kenya, Japan, United States and champions Denmark. They will also be played in a round robin format.

Kenya first took part in Summer Deaflympics in 1997 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Since then, Kenya has bagged a total of 38 medals; 12 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze in the competition.