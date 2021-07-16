CS Amina: Govt committed to improve sports infrastructure

Jonathan Jackson

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto and Jonathan Jackson break ground to commence construction of a basketball court at the Holy Ghost Mission Primary Cchool in Riruta, Nairobi on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

  • Besides this project, Jackson's foundation also owns and bankrolls Nairobi City Stars, a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club currently ranked sixth on the 17-team top-flight table standings, to the tune of Sh30 million each year.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the government will continue to partner with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation as it bids to improve the state of sports infrastructure in the country.

