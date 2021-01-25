CS Amina for Eldoret as new contractor picked for Kip Keino Stadium

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel after a new contractor launched operations at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret Monday.

And on Tuesday, Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected in Eldoret to follow up on the renovations.

Golbo Contractors have been tasked with building the Northern and the Southern wings which will conclude work on the terraces meant to accommodate a capacity of 30,000 people.

According to the site engineer Geoffrey Kinyua, they have been tasked to build the remaining terraces and level the grounds before completing the project with the parking area.

“We are one month old here at the site and I’m happy with the progress so far because we are racing against time so that we can finish what was on the contract. The project consists of construction of the remaining terraces, drainage, roofing and the parking lot,” Kinyua explained.

A view of the western wing of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County in this photo taken on January 25, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He also revealed that they are targeting to complete the works by mid-May or early June and hand over the project, if the cash flow will be steady.

“We have applied for the first certificate and we hope the flow of cash will be steady because we want to finish the project by June so that we can hand over to the government,” added Kinyua.

The contractor has been slowed down by the lack of water and is forced to buy 22,000 litres daily despite the stadium having a borehole which is supposed to supply water.

Lack of electricity is another concern

“Early this month, we applied for electricity and we haven’t received any communication from the Kenya Power Company and that has really slowed us because we can’t do anything without power.

"We also have a challenge with water and we are forced to buy more 22,000 litres daily for our daily use. If the authorities aid us in getting the two, we can be able to move faster,” Kinyua said.

Shiv Construction Company, which is tasked with building and completion of the VIP terraces, is setting base for the first floor after a long break for what insiders say was due to lack of funds.

The Eldoret facility stalled in 2017 immediately after the Sports Kenya and the County Government of Uasin Gishu signed an agreement to renovate the stadium with works set to cover the VIP terraces, changing rooms, a conference hall, indoor games hall and terraces for between 15,000 to 25,000 spectators.

A view of the construction of the northern wing of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County being done by Golbo Construction Limited on January 25, 2021, Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Sh230 million shillings was the initial amount released from the national government. while the county government of Uasin Gishu was to pump in Sh100 million shillings to handle the parking lot and lighting.

The works was later divided into four after the initial contractor WIETEC Company was handed over the eastern wing and began their portion when they were paid eight percent of an initial 20 per cent deposit. They completed their portion in 2019 and vacated the place.

The current budget for the facility, according to the Ministry of Sports is Sh653,590,545 which is expected to be sufficient to complete the project.

In her last tour to the facility last year, Cabinet Secretary Amina told journalists that they had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the contractor to complete the works on the stalled VIP pavilion at the stadium which was to be completed in December but that was not to be.

Athletics Kenya is expected to use the facility in June to hold the Olympics Games trials ahead of the June 23 to August 8 Games in Tokyo.

According to AK President Jack Tuwei, the calendar will not change and they hope by then the facility will be ready for use.

“Last year we had planned to use the facility but unfortunately the Games were postponed. This year we are looking forward to selecting a team that will represent Kenya in the Games which will be in July and August and we hope to use Kipchoge Keino Stadium,” said Tuwei.

