CS Amina approves tax rebates for companies supporting sports

ABSA MD Jeremy Awori and Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath

ABSA managing director Jeremy Awori signs a dummy cheque of Sh56 million as sponsorship towards Magical Kenya Open as Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath looks on at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed asked individuals or companies seeking to sponsor sporting events to ensure athletes are the main beneficiaries of their allocations
  • To benefit from the program, the entities must first seek clearance from the Ministry of Sports and also disclose the value of the sponsorship
  • Over the years, entities have always questioned why their sponsorships to sporting clubs or events are not recognised by KRA as allowable expense

The government has moved to encourage the development of sports in the country by exempting individuals or companies from paying tax on the money spent in sponsoring sporting activities in the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.