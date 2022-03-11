CS Amina approves tax rebates for companies supporting sports

The government has moved to encourage the development of sports in the country by exempting individuals or companies from paying tax on the money spent in sponsoring sporting activities in the country.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed asked individuals or companies seeking to sponsor sporting events to ensure athletes are the main beneficiaries of their allocations.

To benefit from the program, the entities must first seek clearance from the Ministry of Sports and also disclose the value of the sponsorship.

An approval by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports will then be communicated in writing to the Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“In view of the above, any person sponsoring sport activities must seek prior approval from the Cabinet Secretary responsible for sports on the amount he intends to spend to sponsor sports activities,” said CS Amina in a statement where Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and all presidents of Sports federations have been copied.

“…This is therefore, to bring to your attention the above for your attention and action. This office shall henceforth consider and approve such budgets in line with the above steps. I encourage all sponsors and partners to ensure most of the allocations are athlete centered.”

Over the years, entities have always questioned why their sponsorships to sporting clubs or events are not recognised by KRA as allowable expense.

The move is thus expected to see more companies take up sponsoring sporting teams and activities in the country.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker, KCB, Posta Rangers, and Kenya Pipeline are some of the sporting clubs sponsored by various companies in the country.