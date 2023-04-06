Contrasting fortunes for Koyonzo, Kakamega in Western region games

Regional champions in various disciplines registered mixed results in the second day of the Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games held across various venues in Busia County.

While some stamped their authority as title holders by winning their opening fixtures, others struggled to beat little-known opponents.

Rugby powerhouses Kakamega High School and Koyonzo Secondary School had to fight hard to fend off early scares to register wins in their opening fixtures on a rather low-scoring day.

In the first match, Kakamega defeated Kimobo 6-3 in a physical duel.

It was Kimobo that drew first blood, scoring through a penalty in the first half.

The underdogs gave Kakamega, popularly known as Barbarians, a run for their money mounting a strong defence.

However, the persistent Kakamega equalised through a penalty before confirming the win with another penalty, much to the relief of their coach Amos Wamanga.

"It was a tough game, our rivals produced their 'A' game and scored first. Some of my boys had challenges and that did not work well for us. We are going to correct them in next fixtures," said Wamanga.

Kakamega would later lose 15-0 at the hands of Vihiga Boys, denting their quest to be the regional champions.

Their archrivals Koyonzo Secondary recorded a statement win against Bungoma High School, thrashing them 22-0 after leading 5-0 at half-time.

Nyota Fiddy, the Koyonzo coach, was happy with the result saying his boys followed his instructions.

"We made many mistakes especially on the knock-ons that caused many turnovers. We corrected them but we are still going to tighten our strategy to ensure we win the next fixtures," said Fiddy.

In other results, Butula beat Kimobo 40-0, while Kolanya High School beat Chavakali 6-3 and Bungoma 3-0.

In boys' basketball, Friends School Kamusinga High School and Chavakali, all from Kakamega County clashed in a mouthwatering match that attracted hundreds of fans.

After sizing up each other in the early exchanges, it's Kamusinga who led 37-23 at half-time. They went further ahead 48-30 in the third quarter and later won 53-39 with Ajak Agwar Aketch impressive in defence.

Kamusinga head coach Sam Makokha said his boys never anticipated such a strong resistance, but composed themselves to register their first win.

It was a shocker for defending champions Tigoi Girls who lost 32-44 in their opening Group 'A' encounter against Butere Girls.

Last year, Tigoi defeated Butere by one basket to qualify for the nationals and it remains to be seen whether they will all proceed to the next stage and possibly meet in the final.