Communication Authority goes on the rampage

The Communications Authority (CA) hammered the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development 6-1 in a football match at the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games in Kericho on Wednesday.

In the tie played at Kericho Green stadium, Brian Yakhoma was the star of the game when he scored a hat-trick in the 36th, 66th and 71th minute.

Vincent Otieno opened the scoresheet for CA in the 25th minute, Alvin Ochieng added another in the 67th and Michael Jairo also scored in the 87th minute. Samini Seff scored the only goal for the Ministry of Transport in the 77th minute.

“Following today’s (Wednesday’s) results, we have bowed out of the competition. But our players put up a spirited fight since the competition started on Saturday,” said Bernard Ramoya, the Ministry of Transport coach.

The CA coach, Ken Kenyatta, said that the competition was fast-paced, but he is looking forward to his team lifting the trophy on Saturday when the event ends.

In another match, Zoo Kericho beat Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 2-1 in an entertaining match.

Kefa Ombati scored the first goal for Zoo in 20th minute of the match while Jimmy Golola netted the second in the 39th minute.

Red card

KPA’s Philip Wire scored the consolation goal in the 44th minute.

Match referee Moses Makutwa handed a red card to KPA’s Musa Mbarak in the 86th minute after receiving a yellow card in the 70th minute, while Hakim Ingotei of Zoo Kericho also received a cautionary card in the 87th minute on the fifth day of the 41st edition of the Kecoso Games.

KPA play the Postal Corporation of Kenya on Thursday.

KPA’s head coach Hamisi Kafani said that his team had played a good game, but in football, there will always be a winner and a loser.

Zoo Kericho’s head coach Herman Iswekha said: “We have made good strides in the competition and the players have demonstrated high sense of discipline. They controlled the ball and scored with ease due to their well-coordinated moves.”

In volleyball, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) beat Kericho County Government 3-0 (25-09, 26-24, 25-15).

KAA coach Michael Njoroge said that the team played well, adding they have lost one match against KPA but are looking forward to being in the final.