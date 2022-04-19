Commonwealth Games: Team Kenya to camp for three months

The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Tuesday promised equal opportunity to every athlete seeking to represent Kenya at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

This as it revealed plans to have in camp for at least three months Team Kenya for the Games planned for July 28 to August 8.

“Going forward as the National Olympics Committee of Kenya, we want to make sure that we give every athlete within the country an equal opportunity to participate in terms of qualifications for these games,” said NOC-K president Paul Tergat

“We want to see the diversity of medals also when we go to the Commonwealth Games and I believe that going forward, all these federations and coaches will make sure that they cut themselves a slot to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games.”

He spoke at the Kenya International Convention Centre, Nairobi where NOC-K members and various national teams gathered to mark 100 days countdown to the Games.

“Now that we have started the countdown, we want to see the teams go to camp as soon as possible. We want to have more time in camp, almost three months from now,” said Tergat.

The national 3x3 basketball teams, men’s sevens rugby, women's hockey, badminton and beach volleyball teams are the sides that have since qualified for the games.

He called on more sponsors to partner with NOC-K, promising to ensure the country performs well.

Kenya’s Chef de Mission to the Games John Ogolla said the players will be camping at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

He urged the athletes to adhere to anti-doping protocols so as to save the image of the country.

“I believe all of you are observing anti-doping protocols and adhering to them. We don’t want to be involved or get caught up in doping issues. You should be careful with whatever you are taking so that all of us can be clean sportsmen and women,” he said.

Kenya has graced 16 Commonwealth Games since 1954, bagging a whopping 220 medals.