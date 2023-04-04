Coast games to be held at Matuga and Kwale schools

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Coast Region Term One Secondary Schools Games begin on Thursday at Matuga Girls, Kwale High and Kwale Seminary.

Releasing the pool draws Tuesday, the KSSSA Coast Region secretary David Mombo indicated that basketball, hockey, handball and rugby 15s will begin at 9am.

The region's defending basketball champions, Dr Aggrey High of Taita Taveta are in Pool B along with Kilifi's Chanagande Secondary School and Kwale's Kaya Tiwi High School.

Zone A consists of Mpeketoni Secondary of Lamu, Taita Taveta's Timbila High School, Mvindeni Secondary and Shimba Hills High School of Kwale.

Girls' basketball holders, Kaya Tiwi High is in Pool A with their county colleagues Vigurungani Secondary, Witu Secondary from Lamu and Mombasa's Aga Khan Academy. Pool B consists of Waa Girls Secondary of Kwale, Mitangani of Kilifi and Taita Taveta's Mwasere Girls.

In the boys' hockey, title holders St George's Boys High School are in Pool B with Kwale Boys and Mombasa's St Charles Lwanga as Pool B consists of Kwale High, Sokoke Secondary of Kilifi and Taita Taveta's Moi Secondary School.

Defending hockey champions Matuga Girls have been placed in Pool B that also includes Kwale Girls and St John's Kaloleni of Kilifi. St Charles’ Lwanga of Mombasa, Waa Girls of Kwale and Bura Girls of Taita Taveta are in Pool A.

Girls' handball champions Dugicha Secondary of Kilifi are in Pool A with Kaya Tiwi, Majengo Secondary and Moi Forces Girls,both from Mombasa.

Pool B teams are Bahari of Kilifi, Mwavumbo (Kwale), Njoro of Taita Taveta and Kilifi's Bungu.

In Boys’ handball, teams in Pool A are Mororo Secondary (Tana River), Kaya Tiwi, Miritini (Mombasa) and Jaribuni (Kilifi). Mpeketoni Boys (Lamu), Samburu (Kwale), Tsangatsini (Kilifi) and Dr Aggrey (Taita Taveta) are in Pool B.