Chuka University dominate Kusa Central League in Nyeri

Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) Central league 2A started Saturday at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri county with eight institutions participating in handball and basketball games.

The games started on a high note with Chuka University dominating in basketball both in men and women categories as they defended their titles in the Central conference.

On the men’s side, Chuka handed a stinging defeat to Karatina after beating them 30-16 in their opener.

They then hammered the host Dedan Kimathi University 19-14 in overtime after the game ended 11-11.

Chuka captain Vincent Omondi admitted that his teammates lacked focus in the first half but they recollected later in the game.

“The pressure was too much and we concentrated on shooting rather than playing an efficient game. We went man-to-man in extra time and denied our opponents chances of attacking our basket,” said Omondi.

Coming up strongly on the first day was Karatina University men who posted two wins and one loss in the opening matches. Team captain Simon Muhinja attributed the good performance to teamwork among the players and tight defence.

"The teams are tough and the matches are very competitive. We are focused on playing our game throughout and not be intimidated by the big teams," said Muhinja.

The host Dedan Kimathi men started the tournament with a 16-12 win against Murang’a University but the rhythm was cut short by Chuka in their second match.

Kenyattta University Kitui Campus recorded one win and a loss in their first day of the tournament. They registered a good start after beating debutants Tharaka Nithi University College 27-16 but lost 19-6 to regional giants Meru University.

At the same time, Chuka women thrashed Tharaka Nithi University College 30-2.

Chuka women team captain Joan Okeyo said, “We want to maintain the status quo by dominating and to gain more exposure and experience.”

She added that the tournament is not as competitive as she expected, saying that she is looking forward to facing more experienced teams.

In handball, Kenya Methodist University men, who are the reigning champions in the central conference, registered a 14-14 draw against their archrivals Chuka in their first match of the day.

The host Dedan Kimathi had a good tide after beating Meru 19-16 and Murang'a 11-9 registering a narrow lead in handball pool.

The Central Conference started its leagues a week ago by holding league 1A for hockey and volleyball tournaments at Karatina University grounds.