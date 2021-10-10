Chuka University dominate Kusa Central League in Nyeri

Conrad Yegon drives to the basket Kusa Central league

Conrad Yegon (centre) of Kenyatta University Kitui Campus drives to the basket against Nicholas Mulei (left) of Tharaka Nithi University College during Kusa Central league 2A at Dedan Kimathi University grounds in Nyeri on October 9, 2021. KU Kitui won 27-16.
 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The games started on a high note with Chuka University dominating in basketball both in men and women categories as they defended their titles in the Central conference
  • Dedan Kimathi men started the tournament with a 16-12 win against Murang’a University but the rhythm was cut short by Chuka in their second match
  • Kenya Methodist University men, who are the reigning champions in the central conference, registered a 14-14 draw against their archrivals Chuka in their first match of the day


Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) Central league 2A started Saturday at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri county with eight institutions participating in handball and basketball games.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.