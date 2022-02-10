Chloe Kim overcomes 'mental battle' to scorch to Olympic gold again

Chloe Kim

USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The American sensation overcame a "mental battle" to successfully defend her Olympic title, virtually guaranteeing herself the gold with a scorching-hot start.
  • She claimed an unassailable lead of 94.00 points after her first of three runs, clutching her helmet and dropping to her knees as she slid into the finish area.

Zhangjiakou, China

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.