Chess: St Monica Girls launch campaign in world event

Five chess players from St Monica Girls High School in Kitale will represent Kenya in the inaugural 2023 World Schools Team Chess Championship in Aktau, Kazakhstan that starts on Thursday.

The six-day competition, which has attracted 73 teams from across the world, will be held at the Halyk Arena.

The Kenyan representatives are; Maysie Andia (Under 16 Girls) , Purity Cherotich (Under 18 Girls) , Faith Chemtai (Under 16 Girls), Mary Wothaya (Under 16 Girls) and Deborah Cherotich (Under 16 Girls).

They are accompanied by the school’s principal, Grace Oyugi and teacher Christine Makokha who doubles up as the team’s captain.

The team left Kenya Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Aktau on Wednesday at noon.

St. Monica Girls clinched the ticket to represent the country in the global championship by emerging the best team in the secondary schools category of the 2023 Kenya National Youth Chess Championship held at Kisii High School and Kereri Girls High School in April.

It entered 30 students in various categories of the competition.

The tournament attracted 3246 participants comprising 2089 boys and 1157 Girls (Under-8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories for both Open Girl's sections.

Thanks to the victory, the Kitale-based school demystified the myth held that boys are better than girls in chess.

The competition has always been dominated by boys' schools with some of the recent champions being Alliance High School, St. Joseph’s Boys National School, Kitale and St. Patricks High School, Iten.