Chess Kenya polls row taken to SDT

KCB Group Director of Retail Banking, Annastacia Kimtai (left) presents a dummy cheque of Sh583,000 to Chess Kenya Chairman Bernard Wanjala (second right) as KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Judith Sidi Odhiambo (second left) and Chess Kenya Secretary General John Mukabi look on on August 29, 2016.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They filed the petition on May 4, and are now waiting for direction from the SDT, which includes the mention and hearing dates
  • In the petition, the applicants have further accused the respondents of running Chess Kenya activities without involving members
  • As a result, they have requested the STD to appoint an interim, independent committee to conduct a democratic election for Chess Kenya, and ensure a smooth transition of power


The delayed Chess Kenya elections is now before the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT), after three aspirants filed a petition, accusing the current regime of being in office illegally.

