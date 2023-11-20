Chess: Equity Bank win Premier League

Equity Bank Chess Club and Mavens Tacticians were at the weekend crowned champions of the 2023 Kenya National Chess Premier League (KNCPL) and Kenya National Chess Super League (KNCSL) respectively.

Equity, coached by Moses Andiwoh clinched the topflight league title in style by edging out bitter rivals and defending champions KCB Chess Club 3.5-1.5 on Sunday at Kenyatta University in Nairobi.

Equity’s last victory in the competition was in 2018.

In this year’s contest that attracted 17 teams, coach Andiwoh’s side topped with 43 points, just one more than KCB.

Out of 16 matches that they played, Equity won in 14, shared spoils once, lost once while KCB triumphed in 14 and lost in two.

Westlands Chess Club finished bottom with 10 points only, having registered three wins, one draw and 12 losses.

Ahead of the start of this year’s KNCPL, Equity moved to end KCB’s dominance of the competition by bolstering its squad with top players namely Hugh Misiko, Julie Mutisya and Elvis Likoko.

Only Nairobi Chess Club and Anchors Chess Club did not lose to Equity this season.

Against Anchors in round two, the two teams battled to a 2.5-2.5 draw while against Nairobi in round eight, Equity were outwitted 3-2.

Heading into the final day of this year’s contest, Equity needed to beat KCB in the top-of-the-table clash to reclaim the title.

Misiko, the first runners-up in the 2023 Kenya National Men’s Chess Champion delivered first win for Equity after a tactical blunder by KCB’s Jackson Kamau.

Mutisya beat Kenya National Women’s Champion Joyce Nyaruai while Joseph Methu bagged the solitary win for KCB against Victor Ngani.

The match on board one between Haruna Nsubuga and Harold Wanyama ended in a draw.

Tacticians lifted this year’s KNCSL title unbeaten with 46 points, drawn from 15 wins and one draw.