Changes for Sports Policy, Act underway

The review of the Sports Policy (2002) and Sports Act (2013) has started with the changes expected to be ready in July for discussion in Parliament.

While the process seeks to end the ambiguity that exists within two government agencies created to govern and streamline Kenyan sports, it could introduce punitive laws to fight doping and govern sports betting.

The reviews also seek to improve governance structures in sports federations to help tame incessant wrangles besides coming up with policies for grassroots development.

The Sports Policy of 2002 saw the creation of the Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) that only comes alive during the Africa Games.

The Sports Act of 2013, on the other hand, led to the establishment of Sports Kenya, Kenya Academy of Sports, Sports Dispute Tribunal and Office of the Sports Registrar.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababa Namwamba disclosed that public participation, as directed by law, will start in earnest with the ministry’s legal team due to advice on the way forward.

Namwamba was speaking during a meeting between his ministry and representatives from 113 sports federations and organisations Monday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

A signed 15-point communique was then released after the lengthy meeting that will now be held annually at the beginning of the year to set out the sports agenda.

“The ministry shall expedite the process of reviewing the Sports Policy (2002), and the Sports Act (2013) in a co-ordinated, consultative and participatory process,” said the communique, stating that sports federations shall comply with the provisions of the Sports Act.

“Our legal team shall issue guidelines on how the public participation will be held,” said Namwamba, who was accompanied by Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum and Jack Tuwei, who is the chairman of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) and Vice President of World Athletics.

Also present were SASDF Chief Executive Officer Nuh Ibrahim, Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto and Kenya Academy of Sports CEO Doreen Odhiambo, among others.

Addressing the forum, the ministry’s legal officer, Carol Amondi, touched on areas that need amendments especially at Sports Kenya and Mandate of Kenya Academy of Sports where there is a mix in the mandate.

“Sports Kenya is involved in identification and nurturing of talent while in the new Talanta Hela initiative has assigned Kenya Academy of Sports the same responsibilities,” said Amondi, adding that the same applies to the Sports Policy where KNSC has been give some roles that doesn’t exist.

“As stakeholders, this is an opportunity for you to walk in this journey of reviewing sport act and the policy so that they then speak to us and future generations,” Amondi said.

Amondi said they will need to analyse recent development and what is trending worldwide so as to get the best practices from other jurisdictions.

Amondi said the thorny issue of sports integrity, especially doping, is where stakeholders need to look at to see how they can make doping to be so unattractive.

“So that when someone think of it, just the thought if it will keep you from doping,” said Amondi, explaining that the laws for match fixing and manipulation should be in place even there is already the gambling control bill in Parliament.

Amondi said the issue to do with organisation and regulation of sports must be addressed, saying that if sports federations were to fix the elections that has been the big elephant in the house then there will be peace in sporting circles.

Amondi said other areas that need amendment touches on commercialisation and management of sports events.

“Television and media rights is a big area in the sports sector where the issue of copy rights, portrait and image rights among other trademarks must be looked into, “said Amondi.

While clubs suffer the consequences when fans destroy properties at the stadia, Amondi said laws that deal with criminals perpetuating these acts should be in place singling out Portugal and Spain that have similar laws.