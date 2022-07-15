Champs Cereals Board, KDF eye second spot on league table

Reigning Kenya Handball Federation National League men's champions, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have a chance to move joint second on the table on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB, who are placed third on the table jointly with KDF, although they have a superior goal difference, will play sixth-placed National County Council Government (NCCG), while the Forces side have a date with win-less Young City.

A win for Cereals and KDF will also relegate Black Mamba, inactive this weekend, to third position. Mamba have 10 points from five matches.

Leaders Strathmore University don't have fixtures this weekend.

NCPB coach Dunstan Eshikumo was cautious ahead of the clash.

"NCCG are new in the league but if their current ranking is anything to go by, then they should not be underrated. We will take the match seriously as we want to maintain our winning streak and not to lose sight of the leaders Strathmore,” said Eshikumo.

NCCG coach Wilfred Madara said they will not be under pressure.

"We come up against the champions. We will show up and give them a good competition," said Madara.

In the women's fixtures, NCPB will also battle NCCG, while KDF will take on New Hope.

KDF and NCPB are unbeaten in the 10-team league.

Second-placed NCPB have six points from three matches while KDF are third on four points from two matches.

Back-to-back champions and table leaders Nairobi Water who are not in action this weekend have 10 points from five matches.

At the opposite end, NCCG and New Hope are win-less from three and two matches respectively.