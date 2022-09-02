Champions St Anthony thrash Oldonyo-orok Boys in opener

St Anthony Boys High School started their campaign to retain the Rift Valley Term Two Games’ football trophy in a grand style when they walloped Oldonyo-orok Boys Secondary School from Elgeyo Marakwet County 4-0.

The Saints started their goal rush in the 13th minute when Ian Masika fired home for a 1-0 half time lead.

On resumption, the Saints, who have won the trophy for the past three years, scored their second goal in the 58th minute through their speedy striker Evans Ochieng.

They added their third goal in the 63rd minute through Alvin Kasavuli before Javan Omondi completed the rout in the 78th minute. Nyiro Secondary School from Samburu battled to a 2-2 draw with St Leo Kakuma Secondary School from Turkana County.

In girls’ football, Ndamama Girls Secondary School from Narok County beat Kapsiusit Secondary School from Bomet 3-0.

“This is our first attempt in the regional games and we hope to improve in our subsequent matches,” said Kapsiusit coach Job Omambia.

Ndamama grabbed their winning goals through Sharon Kisaka, Faith Chepng’eno and Tracey Levi.

In sevens rugby, Chepkorniswo High School from West Pokot beat Longisa Secondary School from Bomet 19-5.

The winners scored their tries through Alex Kemunto, Victor Mng’at and Charles Gaitano. Kemunto made two conversions. Longisa Secondary School succumbed to their second defeat when they lost 17-0 to Mogoiywet from West Pokot County.

In their third match, Longisa were hammered 19-5 by Chepkormiswo Boys Secondary School from West Pokot.

Banja Secondary from Nandi were thrashed 15-5 by St Anthony Boys from Trans Nzoia and in their second match the Saints dismissed the hard-fighting St Patricks’ Iten from Elgeyo Marakwet 12-10.