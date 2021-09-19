Champions Nairobi Water sink KDF in handball league

Brenda Musambai

Naiorbi Water's Brenda Musambai in action against KDF during their Kenya Handball Federation League match at Nyayo National Stadium on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In other matches played at the same venue, Gunners men's team recovered from the35-30 loss against Inspired on Saturday, to win against Generation 39-31.
  • The forces recorded their second win of the season as they moved one step on the standings with four points from eight matches in the 19-team league.

Reigning champions Nairobi Water women's team beat rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 29-28 win during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.