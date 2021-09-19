Champions Nairobi Water sink KDF in handball league

Reigning champions Nairobi Water women's team beat rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 29-28 win during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Sunday.

The back-to-back champions had to dig deep to win over the stubborn KDF, who had took a 17-12 lead at the breather.

KDF will blame themselves for making unnecessary technical substitutions in the second half that later cost them the match.

Brenda Musambai(6), Michelle Adhiambo(5) and Brenda Ariviza(5) emerged top scorers for Nairobi Water as Sarah Wasike(9), Euphrasia Mukasia and Carren Lutengeya scored five goals each for the losers.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng acknowledged it was a tough match, saying that was the competition they had been yearning for.

"We expected a tough match and the clash lived to it's billing. We are lucky we had the final laugh, but KDF played well and I think they have come of age. We had clear chances and failed to convert. We didn't play well and going forward we have to go back to our philosophy," said Ochieng, who also coaches the national women's team.

KDF team manager Yusuf Kipkoech was gracious in his team's defeat.

"The blame is squarely on the technicality. We had the game and we would have won the match if the first half scores were anything to go by. We hope to build on the form in the coming fixtures" said Kipkoech.

The win left the unbeaten Nairobi Water with 14 points from seven matches, while KDF are second with 12 points from the same number of matches. Nanyuki complete the top three with nine points from eight matches.

In other matches played at the same venue, Gunners men's team recovered from the35-30 loss against Inspired on Saturday, to win against Generation 39-31.