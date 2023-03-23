Centurion Dr Aggrey sound loud basketball warning

Basketball defending champions Dr Aggrey High sounded a loud warning by thrashing Mwatate Secondary 140-4 in their Zone 'A' match as Taita Taveta County Secondary School Games got underway at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi , on Thursday.

Gift Fidel top scored for Dr Aggrey’s with 52 points.

In another lopsided match, Voi Boys Secondary crushed Bishop Njenga of Taveta 101-8 with Pius Maloy top scoring with 48 points.

In a game played at Dr Aggrey’s ground, Timbila and St Mary’s beat Kenyatta and Mwangea Boys 51-18 and 78-17 respectively.

In girls category, defending champions Mwasere strolled past Kiwinda Girls 64-7 with Nyibul Madit scoring a game high 32 points.

In another girls clash, Zahab Dama scored 10 points to lead Eldoro to a 16-9 victory over Coi.

New records were clearly unattainable in athletics under the hot, humid conditions.

Ruth Mwanyumba of Taita won the girls’ 10,000m in 42 minutes 36.17 seconds, followed by her team mate Emily Matata (43:12.76) and Naomi Wakio of Voi (44:10.00).

Eunice Wange of Taita took the 100m title in a time of 13.82 with Hilda Frida of Mwatate finishing second in 13.90 and Monica Mutua of Taveta third in 13.98.

Ian Maghangha of Taita won boy’s 5,000m in 17:53.06 followed by David Leinka (8:17.92) and Bernard Kimario (18:22.68).