CAS Kinuthia hopes sports return imminent

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Zack Kinuthia on Wednesday said the suspension of all sporting activities effected last Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta could be halted in due course.

Kinuthia said that the ministry has made proposals that the sporting calendars that were on remain uninterrupted.

“We are for the unequivocal support that the sporting industry be spared the lockdown since all technical evaluation reports indicate the industry has not been a high Covid-19 risk. We have proposed to the President to reconsider and he has the final say,” he told Nation Sport on phone.

The president in an effort to tame the third wave of the coronavirus in the country zoned off Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado counties and banned all sporting activities during his address to the nation on Friday.

Kinuthia also said the ministry is engaging all stakeholders to come up with clear guidelines on Covid-19 tests for all sportsmen and women.

“We are concerned with the uncoordinated tests and issuance of results. The process as of now is erratic and does not factor in confidentiality as well as credibility. The whole exercise is shrouded in mystery and which can easily destabilise the sporting fraternity who go through it,” he said.

He said there is a need to have a well-defined testing process that adheres to specific time frames as opposed to the current “ambush and test format at play.”

He said there should be a procedure that is well understood, friendly and that caters for the confidentiality needed to guard the athletes against stigma.

The CAS said there are constant consultations between the ministry and the Committee on Covid-19 protocols that is representative of the industry.

“So far, we have not identified any grave risk that should hinder lifting of the lockdown,” he said.