CAS Kinuthia hopes sports return imminent

Safari Rally

Sports Chief Administrative Secretaries, Zach Kinuthia (left) and Simon Kachapin (right) speak to the press in the company of the CEO WRC Safari Rally Phineas Kimathi (second right) in Naivasha during an inspection tour of preparations for the Safari Rally that will be held in Naivasha in June.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kinuthia said that the ministry has made proposals that the sporting calendars that were on remain uninterrupted.
  • Kinuthia also said the ministry is engaging all stakeholders to come up with clear guidelines on Covid-19 tests for all sportsmen and women.
  • The CAS said there are constant consultations between the ministry and the Committee on Covid-19 protocols that is representative of the industry.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Zack Kinuthia on Wednesday said the suspension of all sporting activities effected last Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta could be halted in due course.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Eliud Kipchoge's plans jotled as Hamburg race postponed

  2. Uefa hands Euro 2020 spectator limit responsibility to host cities

  3. What will a reformed Champions League look like?

  4. CAS Kinuthia hopes sports return imminent

  5. Guardiola: 'Irreplaceable' Aguero won hearts and minds of City fans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.