Cameroon eye maiden continental handball title

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

  • Angola are vying for their third consecutive title and their 14th in 17 CAHB Women's African Championships
  • First lady, Chantal Biya was amongst the first people to congratulate the handball ladies
  • All four semi-finalists have qualified for the 2021 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s World Championship, scheduled to take place in Spain in December

The national women’s handball team of Cameroon will be hoping to win its first ever continental trophy when they face defending champions, Angola in the final of the ongoing 24th edition of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) Women’s African Championship in Yaounde on Friday.

