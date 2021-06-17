Cameroon eye maiden continental handball title

The national women’s handball team of Cameroon will be hoping to win its first ever continental trophy when they face defending champions, Angola in the final of the ongoing 24th edition of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) Women’s African Championship in Yaounde on Friday.

Angola are vying for their third consecutive title and their 14th in 17 CAHB Women's African Championships.

Cameroon have never won the title, having settled for bronze and silver three times each.

The Lionesses led by coach Serge Christian Guebogo, qualified for the final of the tournament following a nervy 22-21 win over four-time winners, DR Congoin their Wednesday semi-final in Yaounde.

The victory has been greeted with cheers by both the political and social class in the country.

First lady, Chantal Biya was amongst the first people to congratulate the handball ladies.

“Congratulations to the Cameroonian women's handball team for today's brilliant qualification to the final of the 24th Seniors Africa Nations Cup in Yaounde. Best wishes,” Chantal Biya tweeted.

Cameroon Sports minister, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said the victory brings to five the total number of games the handball Lionesses have so far played and won during the competition, saying President Paul Biya was happy with their performance.

“They (national women’s handball team) have demonstrated bravery, pugnacity and fighting spirit, thus honoring the nation since the start of the competition, on June 8,” the minister wrote urging the ladies to count on the support of Cameroon as a whole when they face Angola in the Friday final.

In an earlier semi-final encounter, Angola overpowered Tunisia defeating them 27-23 deep into extra time after a 21-21 draw in regulation time.