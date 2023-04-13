Butali's Aura named February coach of the month

Former Kenyan international Zachary Aura was on Thursday named the StarTimes/Sports Journalists Association (SJAK) Coach of the month of February at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Aura, the Butali Sugar Warriors coach, guided the team to a third-place finish at the Africa Cup Club Champions tournament that was held in Nairobi in February this year.

During the tournament, Kenya was represented by Kenya Police, Butali Warriors and Western Jaguars in the men's category.

In the women's category, Kenya was represented by Blazers, Strathmore and Lakers.

Kenyan champions Butali, secured bronze in the Africa Cup for Club Champions after coming from behind to beat Police Machine of Nigeria 3-2 on February 19 at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.

Festus Onyango scored the winning goal in the 55th minute to hand the hosts the victory and most importantly third spot.

Butali had finished second in Pool “A” with 13 points behind leaders Exchequer of Ghana, who had the same points, but with a better goal difference.

He was awarded a personalised trophy, Sh100,000 cash prize and 55-inch StarTimes Smart television.

“I am happy to be named the Coach of the month for February, this is my first award in my career of playing and now as a coach. I want to win another one, now that the season has started. This award will motivate me to defend the title and even do better in Africa next time,” said Aura.

"In sports if you don't have discipline you will not perform and that was what brought victory. I also injected young players into the team," he added.

Other nominees for the February award were Team Kenya Coach to the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Julius Kirwa and Kenya Lionesses tactician George Mayienga.

Aura now becomes the fourth coach to win an award this year, after Dennis Mwanja of the Kenya Lioness Rugby team, Cereals handball team Brian Mathews and Strathmore University Scorpions tactician Meshack Senge.