Bunge FC thrash Wazee United in Sotik friendly

Hosts Wazee United Thursday failed to capitalise on home advantage after losing 3-1 to Bunge FC in a friendly match played at Sotik 181 ground in Bomet County.

George Sunguti's charges opened the scoring via Mombasa Senator Faki Mwinyihaji after receiving a fine pass from Benard Sakwa in the 15th minute.

A few minutes later, the visitors extended their lead when Rodgers Okwiri finished off a brilliant solo run.

On resumption, Sunguti made a few substitutions including bringing in Sotik MP Dominic Koskei and that changed the tempo of the game.

Elijah Ichwa tapped in a cross from Ken Angwa in the 60th minute to make it 3-0. Wazee United got consolation goal from Lawi Koech in the 70th minute.

The match was a curtain raiser to the ongoing Sotik NG-CDF tournament which will end on Friday.

Deputy President William Ruto and area MP Koskei will grace the occasion and award the winners with cash prizes, trophies and balls at Ndanai Girls Secondary School grounds.

Koskei said that the aim of the tournament is to nurture talents among the youth and divert their attention from social vices like pre-marital sex and drug abuse.

Meanwhile, a well-drilled Chebilat FC rallied from a goal down to beat hard-fighting Kapnyasimba 2-1 during the semi-final of Sotik NG-CDF tournament held at the same venue.

Kapnyasimba took the lead in 15th minute through Evans Langat after unleashing a powerful shot that easily beat the opponents' custodian.

Kapnyasimba’s joy was short-lived as Chebilat equalised in the 25th minute through Walter Kipkirui.

After the break, a rejuvenated Chebilat piled more pressure on opponents and got the winner at the hour mark after a neat interchange between Iyan Sarmoi and Captain Shadrack Korir.

In the second semis, Sotik United hammered Kaplelach 4-1 to book a place in the final.

In the ladies category, Queenters edged out a stubborn Kapchumbe 1-0.

Queenters will now face Sotik Superstars in the final, who beat Kamungei 3-1 on penalties after 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In men’s volleyball, Sigorian were took good to Ndanai beating them 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13).

Abossi were made to sweat before edging Kaplong Classic 3-2 (25-23, 8-25, 10-25, 25-14, 15-6) to win the ladies title.