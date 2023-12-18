Bright start for Kenya in Mombasa International Open

Defending champions Kenya Monday impressed on the second day of the 11th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship at the Aga Khan Academy

Jasiri got off to a bright start Sunday night in the first event with boys' under 18 years forms category contesting for a place in the final.

Kenya national team players were the only participants in the white to yellow belt category to assure the country of gold, silver and bronze medals in the event.

Kenyan contestant Joseph Daud did well securing 9.00 points, followed by Trevor Wanjiku with 8.60, while Mohamed Shaban got 8.90 points. Others who participated in the event were Jambia Ali, who bagged 6.30 points, Harrington Wanjala (5.80) and Sudi Mohamed (5.00).

Jasiri team captain Elvis Malipe said they will go flat out to emerge the winners and retain the overall title.

"I’m optimistic that with the high spirit of my players, we’ll be able to retain the title for the 11th year since the tournament is recognised by the World Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation," said Malipe.

Eleven nations are vying for victory in the three-day championship. Participating countries are Japan, Philippines, Paraguay, South Korea, Zambia, Iran, Thailand, India, Nigeria, Brazil and hosts Kenya.

The real fight for top honours in the championship’s form and sparring events was expected to start last night where several Kenyans were to face stiff challenges from their traditional rivals, Philippines and Thailand.

The championship was officially opened by World Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation president Sun Myung Moon who commended Kenya for having managed to organise a successful event

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (KTIMDF) president Clarence Mwakio thanked the government for funding the championship.

“The funding will help our national team players who I’m sure will make us proud and retain the title we’ve been winning since the event was inaugurated,” said Mwakio.