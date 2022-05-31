Boost for Rhino Charge as KBL pumps in Sh2million

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through their Whitecap brand, has announced its sponsorship of Sh2 million for this year’s Rhino Charge slated for Friday in Suswa, Narok County.

KBL senior brand manager, Abel Ratemo, disclosed that Sh1.5 million will go towards the event’s logistics, while Sh500,000 will support Team 19 Bush Babes, an all-female team, to the event.

Team 19 Bush Babes are among 64 teams that have confirmed participation to this year’s event including defending champions Bundufundi.

Related Banda School crowned Hog Charge winners Other Sports

The Rhino Charge is an annual off-road 4x4 competition held in Kenya in which entrants are required to visit a number of points (Guard Posts), while travelling the shortest possible distance across difficult, trackless terrain, where speed is penalised.

The event launched in 1989 is organised in order to raise funds to support the activities of the Charitable Trust Rhino Ark.

They include raising awareness and sensitisation towards the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems popularly known as the “Water Towers.”

Last year’s edition managed to raise Sh1.05 million, which was invested in conservation efforts around Baringo County.

Ratemo commended the role Rhino Ark Charity has played for over three decades in sensitisation of environmental conservation through the competition.

Ratemo explained that KBL was pleased to support the initiative that prioritises conserving the environments in which they exist.

“We are excited to be part of the Rhino Charge competition for the second year running. Our experience was nothing short of special as we got to enjoy the unique adventure that is the Charge,” said Ratemo, while unveiling their sponsorship package at Bush Babes offices in Muthaiga, Nairobi on Monday.

“This year, we come in again as the official responsible drinking partner as we aim to continue to sensitise the motorsport world on the need to enjoy themselves in a safe environment,” explained Ratemo.

Ratemo said they have consistently promoted responsible drinking within motorsport and throughout their various campaigns across various motorsport events including the Kenya National Rally Championship, East African Classic Rally and Lionesses Rally.

Bush Babes captain Petra Somen, expressed their excitement at partnering with KBL as they plan to continue their positive showing at the Charge.

“This will be our 12th Charge event and it has been a privilege to continually show up for this worthwhile cause, something we are passionate about,” said Somen.