Boost for Mombasa Open as gov't promises Sh100m sponsorship

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation (KTIMD) is expected to receive Sh100 million as sponsorship from the government to enable it host the 11th edition of the Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo Do Championship set for next week in the port city.

KTIMD chairman Clarence Mwakio Monday said the sponsorship money to host the world event will also cater for the national team which is currently on its third day indoor training in preparations for the championship.

Mwakio revealed that that the Ministry of Sports responded to their request for sponsorship towards the international event and assured them of their support during the championship and beyond.

“We thank the government through the Ministry of Sports for partnering with us to enable us host the event, the Ministry responded to our request for sponsorship and assured us of their support,” said Mwakio.

Mwakio said that the federation has also been able to get sponsorship assistance from other partners to top up the government support to enable them host a successful championship scheduled for December 15-17 at the Aga Khan Academy

A record 42 countries have confirmed their participation in the championship which is expected to attract between 300-600 participants.

Team Kenya popularly known as Jasiri are favourites to retain the title they won last year, but will be wary of their biggest competitors, the Philippines.

“We are hoping the event will be competitive, as hosts we would like a tough tournament which will in turn assist in the growth of skills among our players,” said Mwakio.

Team Kenya will be represented by 50 participants who will compete in spurring and special techniques among others categories.

Mwakio also said that the championship is also geared towards promoting sports tourism in the country which he termed as important in the growth of the country’s economy.

Apart from Philippines, other countries which have also confirmed participation are South Korea, United States of America, Japan, Paraguay, Turkey, Ethiopia, Brazil, Russia, Denmark, India, Zambia, Cote D’Ivore, Cyprus, Germany, Angola, Iran, DR Congo, Nepal, Republic of Congo, Cambodia and Thailand.

Others are Colombia, Malaysia, Benin, Samoa, Canada, Burkina Faso, Mali, Central African Republic, Taiwan, Venezuela, Mexico, Cameroon, Vanuatu, Uganda, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, Austria, Nigeria and hosts Kenya.