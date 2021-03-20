Black Mamba thump Thika in handball league

Ulinzi's Kiptirim Kibet (centre) shoots as Generation's Malcon Carlos (left) attempts to block the shot during their Kenya Handball Federation league match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • The Mambas saw-off Thika 35-22, while the Tigers defeated Generation 44-26 as Buccaneers overwhelmed Administration Police 39-26.
  • The Mambas will now play Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) in their second match on Sunday, while Thika battle Ulinzi Shooters.
  • Mamba coach Martin Abunde was happy with the first win of the season saying their focus now shifts to their next match.

Former champions Black Mamba, Ulinzi Tigers and Buccaneers men's teams won their respective ties as the Kenya Handball Federation National League got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court, Nairobi on Saturday.

