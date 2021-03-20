Black Mamba thump Thika in handball league

Former champions Black Mamba, Ulinzi Tigers and Buccaneers men's teams won their respective ties as the Kenya Handball Federation National League got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court, Nairobi on Saturday.

The Mambas saw-off Thika 35-22, while the Tigers defeated Generation 44-26 as Buccaneers overwhelmed Administration Police 39-26.

The Mambas will now play Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) in their second match on Sunday, while Thika battle Ulinzi Shooters.

Mamba coach Martin Abunde was happy with the first win of the season saying their focus now shifts to their next match.

"JKUAT is a tricky side and therefore we have to be tactical and cautious when we battle them. Our shooting was feeble and we hope to better the department tomorrow (today)," said Juma.

Juma said their new signings, the trio of Denis Munjera,Titus Kipruto and Victor Luvale from Kenyatta University as well as Mark Juma from Mukumu Boys High School were a good additional to the team.

Thika coach Julius Berege said his team will get better.

"Most of my players are away on official duties but I expect them to be available for for selection next month. We are targeting a top six finish at the end of regular season and qualify for the Super Cup later this year," said Berege, who also plays for Ulinzi Shooters.

It was a slow start for both teams, as they tied 3-3 and 5-5 but it was the Mambas who used fast breaks to open the gap 11-7.

Sydney Omondi, Paul Ondara and Brian Mombo combined well upfront as Mamba extended their lead to 15-8 before they led 19-10 at the breather.

Thika, who had lost footing in the dying minutes of the first half, then regrouped as Bonventure Kaduka raced past Mamba's defense to score three quick goals but still trailed 24-14.

Thika's Kenneth Biwott, Cyrus Ongera and Kaduka stood firm in defense but cracked under pressure.

The Mambas were wasteful on many occasions.

Omondi (8), Ondara (5) and Mombo (4) top-scored for the Mambas as Kaduka (5), Musau and Maina both scored four goals each Thika.

Fixtures

Sunday

Nanyuki v Technical University of Kenya, 10am

JKUAT v Black Mamba,11:30am

NCPB v KU,1pm

Ulinzi shooters v Thika, 2:30 pm