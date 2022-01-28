Black Mamba prodigy turns pro in Somalia

Black Mamba men's handball club centre back Christian Georgia has joined Somali Handball Federation National League Championship side Gift Stars Sports Club on a one year deal.

Gift Stars finished third last season behind Heegan and defending champions Horseed.

The youngster will feature in the second leg after the Somalian league took a break last week and is set to resume mid next month.

Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde says the time is ripe for promising Georgia to turn professional.

Abunde said the scouts must have spotted Georgia during the last year's East and Central Africa Clubs Championship that were held in Dar es Salaam,Tanzania.

"Georgia played well in the championship and I believe that's where he caught the attention of the scouts. He is a committed player who is destined for great things if he keeps his act together. He left the country early this month and has impressed the club. They love him there," stated Abunde.

Black Mamba finished third during the last year's Kenya Handball Federation (KHF)National League and settled for the same position during the regional games behind compatriots NCPB and eventual winners Police of Rwanda.

Abunde said the team will miss the services of the 23-year old but insisted he has enough cover and depth.

"Patrick Njage and Morgan Juma will take care of that department. Although Georgia has not been called to the national team previously I know he will get the nod in the forthcoming events. He is the future," the tactician added.

Meanwhile, Black Mamba players have started training individually ahead of the KHF Super Cup event set for March.

"It's not yet a full house and therefore we haven't kicked off training. We intend to start next week,"said Abunde.

Black Mamba will play NCPB on March 6 before they take on Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) a week later in pool 'A'.

Abunde said they are eyeing a place in the semi-finals.

"We are in a tough pool but again the matches will help us notice our weakness and work on them before the 2022 league starts," he added.

Pool 'B' features Strathmore University, General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenyatta University.

Super Cup bring together top six men clubs at the completion of the regular league, while the women's category features top four teams.