Bitter-sweet day for Nyanza region in school games

Nyanza Region on Friday had a bitter-sweet fourth day of the Secondary Schools Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega County.

It was threatening to be a bad day in office after Agoro Sare High School lost 3-0 on post-match penalties to Dagoretti High School in the boys’ football semi-finals at Kakamega High School.

However, they redeemed themselves after winning the boys’ and girls’ 3x3 basketball ball titles and also qualified a team for the netball final.

Ototo Mixed Secondary School and Onjiko Boys High School won the 3X3 basketball titles, while Oyugi Ogango Secondary School will face Bukokholo Secondary School in Saturday’s netball final.

Ototo Mixed from Homa Bay County beat St Brigid’s Girls High School, Kiminini from Bungoma County 14-9 at Kakamega High School. Onjiko Boys completed the double with a close 29-23 win over Timbila High School at the same venue.

Onjiko coach Gordon Ogutu was impressed by his side's show and hopes to clinch even the East Africa regional title in Rwanda. He praised his players for showing immense talent and fighting spirit in the highly contested game.

“Our boys have shown they are very skillful and I’m happy we have gotten it despite playing a very good side. We were very careful with our moves, approached the game tactically and were never emotional,” said Ogutu.

“Our opponents lost it because they became emotional and we capitalised on that to beat them. In East Africa regionals, opponents will have to feel our presence as we are going for the title,” he added.

The coach acknowledged that there is still a long way to go to make the 3x3 basketball more popular and the skills which exist much in schools can be tapped and enhanced to create a formidable national team.

This was the second edition of the competition in the secondary school game after its introduction last year.

Nakuru County’s Stafford Boys High School and Buruburu Girls High School were the inaugural winners.