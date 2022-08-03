Birmingham Notebook - Day 4

‘Omanyalamania’ grips the crowd in Birmingham

Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala is the talk of town.

Kenyan scribes at the media centre had to explain in detail to inquisitive journalists from other countries about the history-making sprinter.

Some wanted to know if he is indeed a policeman or if he grew up in Nairobi.Some were shocked to learn that he is a student.

When Team Kenya entered the arena,as the announcer cheekily said:” Don’t collect all the medals.” Omanyala received the loudest cheer when he lined up to race.

Three students designed medals

The Commonwealth Games medals were designed by three students from Birmingham’s School of Jewellery – Amber Alys, with Francesca Wilcox and Catarina Rodrigues Caeiro who entered a competition.

They also designed the box and the ribbon that accompanies the medal. A total of 1,875 medals are on offer for top athletes spread through 283 events.

Fans and their crazy way of celebrating

Fans will always come with crazy ideas while cheering their favourite athletes and teams.

During one live transmission here, a woman twerked her behind in her underwear in front of the camera during a rugby sevens match in which South Africa beat Fiji to retain their title.

The X-rated show would have undoubtedly shocked viewers watching the game at home.

Visitors finding it hard to adjust

Adjusting to the weather, food, dressing, housing and transport in a foreign country can be daunting.

“I suffered from heartburn and a running stomach for three days,” one Kenyan journalist said.