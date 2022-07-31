Birmingham Notebook - Day 3

Famine looms large in United Kingdom after crop failure

**********

Well, roles might have change here. Believe it or not, the United Kingdom is facing possibilities of a drought this month with experts warning of potential crop failure after a period of remarkably dry weather and extreme heat.

Tomorrow, the National Drought Group, made up of government departments and affected groups, will meet to discuss a strategy to deal with the very dry conditions faced by England.

Other countries in the UK are also discussing responses to the potential drought.

That has seen hosepipe bans being effected in households across the UK. Irrigation could as well as be restricted to certain farmers if the government implements a drought plan.

In fact, Brits could be fined up to £1,000 (Sh150,000) as the on hosepipe comes into effect with around 17 million people being affected.

Caterers raise prices to cash in on numbers to make

*********

It’s emerging that it’s not only in Kenya where some eateries inflate prices besides selling poorly cooked food owing to a huge turnout of people at events.

Venues here have been teeming with fans and sportspeople from across the world. who have complained of poorly cooked fast food, especially sausages and chips.

They are being charged a whopping £9.80 (Sh1,416 ) for one sausage and ‘uncooked’ chips!

Hosts leaving nothing to chance in security

**********

Security agents aren’t leaving anything to chance here . Parts of Birmingham and the West Midlands have airspace restrictions in place for the duration of the Commonwealth Games.

English media report that the government ordered restrictions “in the interests of public safety and security.” There were already restrictions in place where no drones can be flown over parts of Birmingham and its environs.

Here, jackpot winners remain anonymous

********

Jackpot winners in Kenya are not kept secret. Draw for winning entries are done in the open and some live either on radio or television shows.

But in England, Britain's £195m (Sh28.08 billion) jackpot winner is “secretly living” in a United Kingdom town.