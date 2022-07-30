Birmingham Notebook - Day 2

Huge support for achieving Aussie marathon runners here

******

Over the past two decades, Australia has mastered the art of dominating the men’s marathon at these Games.

Michael Shelley won both titles at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 editions in Scotland and Australia respectively.

On Saturday, there was heavy presence from the kangaroo nation at the starting point in Smithfield and then at the finish line staged at Victoria Square with several officials clad in yellow and green attire.

Some even interrupted the sound feed during post-race interviews after Jessica Stenson won the women’s gold medal.

Compatriots Eloise Wellings and Sinead Diver finished fourth and fifth respectively. The Australians had been kept on their feet in the early stages of the men’s 42km race when Liam Adams led for the first half of the race before finishing fourth in 2:13:23.

Want a selfie with a medal winning athlete? No problem

******

The restrictions at the Commonwealth Games are somehow loose, and that’s in comparison with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan last year or even the recent Oregon World Athletics Championships. Here, after the marathon races won by Ugandan Victor Kiplangat and Australian Jessica Stenson, the selfie moments with athletes were unstoppable.

Volunteers and team officials could barely stop delighted fans and local residents from photo opportunities with the athletes. Kenya’s silver medallist Margaret Muriuki was stopped in the middle of an interview to pose for pictures. That’s quite rare, even at city marathons.

Game volunteers helpful but some lack local knowledge

******

At all major championships, organisers arrange big teams of volunteers to assist with staging of the competitions. Part of their roles include giving directions to accredited people like the athletes, team officials, media, and even travelling fans. However, things haven’t been perfect.