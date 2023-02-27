Bigwigs floored in eLigue 1 Tour Kenyan qualifiers

The eLigue 1 Tour lived up to its billing as a record 264 gamers turned up at the Alliance Francaise to fight for the chance to win a trip to France courtesy of Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Kenya’s esports big wigs were floored early in the competition in what was a great day for rookies.

Defending champion Luony “Fox” Teat was the biggest casualty bowing out in round one in the hands of rookie gamer Adrian “Pork chop” Kariuki.

He was soon followed by last year's runner up Elias “Stylz” Onchari, who eliminated Peter “Mauwano” Mumu in the second round.

Reigning Kenyan champion Evander Maina, straight from representing the country in Istanbul, was also not spared in the sweeping upsets as he fell to Sammy Jeff in round two.

George Kimaru was the only finalist from last year who managed to make it to the top eight finals once again.

He will be joined by Eric “Demon” Ngige, Harry “Kappa” Thuku, Dennis “Mbemba” Musyoki, Derrick “Derro” Maina, Lennox “Camzy” Kuloba, Adrian “Porkchoo” Kariuki and Emmanuel “Taliban” Atak.

The finals shall see the eight compete from Quarter Finals stage to the final, with the winner bagging the trip to Paris to represent Kenya at the Global finals from May 13, 2023.

The Kenyan finals will be held on March 11 at the Alliance Française from 6 to 9 pm.

IndexG CEO Ronny Lusigi promised a great spectacle for the finals while congratulating the top eight.