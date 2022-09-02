Big names progress in Eastern Region school games

Powerhouses Friday stormed the finals of the Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Kangaru School, Embu County.

East African Secondary Sports Association girls' volleyball champions Kwanthanze rested key players as they easily whitewashed Nkondi from Tharaka Nithi 3-0 (25-11, 25-03, 25-04) in a one-sided match.

Coach Justin Kigwari was conspicuously missing as his team tried out some of their reserve players who played under the guidance of experienced setter Fridah Boke and libero Josphine Kataa.

The duo mercilessly bombarded the inexperienced Nkondi with dangerous spikes as the champions strolled to victory.

Kwanthanze will now face Kambi Mawe who booked a place in final after beating Ilika from Kitui 3-0.

Kigwari said they are already focusing on the nationals where they emerged victorious in 2019 before the disruption of sports activities occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The school’s netball team also qualified for the final after an emphatic 62-06 win over Kirigara. They will face Katuala from Kitui in the final.

Eastern regional boys volleyball champions Matiliku were awarded a 3-0 win by default, after their opponents Kajiunduthi were found to have committed an irregularity.

The match had entered the fourth set with Matiliku leading 2-1, when Kenya Volleyball Federation referee Joseph Migua was asked to call off the match in favour of the defending champions.

Mbooni Boys handball team, who emerged second at the 2019 national championships also booked a slot in the final after seeing off a determined Miruriri from Meru 33-07 in an entertaining match.

Andrew Abukoi scored 23 goals in the morale-boosting win as they prepare to face Machakos whom they had defeated 25-12 on Thursday during the preliminaries.

Mbooni coach Gerald Juma said they were confident of lifting the national trophy, singling out captain Yusuf Abdalla, goal keeper Joshua Kilong’i, Richard Simiyu and Dalmus Gichabe for praise.

Abdalla was in the 2019 squad that represented the school at the East Africa games.

“This time we have the experience and we kept the boys busy training during the Covid-19 era. It was difficult since we were in camp without competition but it is now paying off.

“Unless our opponents play hard, it will be difficult to snatch the cup from us. I am not saying that it will be easy but we are going to give them a run for their money,” said Juma.

In girls' handball semi-finals, Simisi beat Munyuni 17-10 and will face Dr Charles Muli who overpowered Katheri 24-12.

Newly crowned Embu County rugby champions All Saints won their three matches, to storm the tournament’s semi-finals where they will play Ikuu from Tharaka Nithi.

Kangaru School also qualified for the semis and will play against Kitui.

In boys' football, Machakos will face Kathera while Isiolo Barracks will be up against Mbooni in the semis.