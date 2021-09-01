Big boost for OTB chess tourney

Kenya's second seed Joseph Methu (left) and his opponent Candidate Master Sihlongonyane Sikhanyiso of Swaziland take notes during  the round of the 2021 Africa Individual Chess Championships in Malawi on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • “We started with Nakuru Open after the government lifted restrictions on sports. After the Nairobi OTB, we will go to Mombasa in October for Mombasa Open and end the year with the national championships.
  • “We would have loved to do more but Covid has really affected us. Hopefully next year we can have more events to help our players earn higher ratings,” he said.

Betting company Odibets will sponsor this year’s Nairobi Over the Board (OTB) chess tournament for seniors to be held on September 5 at Sarit Center

