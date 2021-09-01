Big boost for OTB chess tourney

Betting company Odibets will sponsor this year’s Nairobi Over the Board (OTB) chess tournament for seniors to be held on September 5 at Sarit Center

The company has given Chess Kenya Sh100,000 to help in organising the event.

According Odibets Country Marketing Manager, Aggrey Sayi, they are delighted to partner with Chess Kenya in this exciting tournament and promised to do more in future.

“This is part of our effort to promote sports at the grassroots level and we are excited about supporting this unique sport,” he said.

Chess Kenya chairman Bernard Wanjala said the donations and the cash award is a big boost to the tournament as Over the Board events resume after more than one year.

“We have not played physical chess for close to two years following the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a big boost to the sport and we are massively thankful to Odibets for partnering with us,” he said.

Wanjala said the association will host three other physical events between now and the end of the year with this year’s national championships in December expected to be big once again.

“We started with Nakuru Open after the government lifted restrictions on sports. After the Nairobi OTB, we will go to Mombasa in October for Mombasa Open and end the year with the national championships.