Betting firm distributes food in Korogocho, Kariobangi

Kenya’s leading betting firm 22Bet on Saturday distributed foodstuffs to vulnerable communities in Nairobi’s Korogocho and Kariobangi slums.

Led by their Chief Operating Officer Felix Mulandi, the firm’s staff also participated in the cleaning of the slums.

“We came here today to interact with the community members who are also our customers. 22Bet values community service and that is why we came here today to distribute foodstuffs.

“The cost of living has gone up and most families cannot afford food. We have come to share food with them and at the same time, lead in clean-up exercise,” Mr Mulandi said in Korogocho.

The firm also distributed water tanks in the slums.

Janet Akinyi, a resident of Kariobangi, thanked the gaming firm for coming through for her with foodstuffs.

“I want to thank 22Bet management for bringing us food. We have had a difficult time for the past year since the cost of unga rose to Sh230.

The betting firm was launched in Kenya in 2017 and it has allowed Kenyans to bet on live football, online games and casinos to win millions of shillings daily.